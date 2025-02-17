Student hospitalized after fight among schoolchildren in Uzgen

A student was hospitalized in Uzgen district of Osh region after a fight among schoolchildren. The regional police reported.

The incident occurred on February 14. The fact was registered. A forensic medical examination was ordered for the 16-year-old victim.

According to witnesses, a conflict broke out between 11th-grade students, as a result of which K.E. was beaten. A criminal case was opened under Article 280 «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The investigation is ongoing.