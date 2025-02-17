22:02
USD 87.45
EUR 91.60
RUB 0.96
English

Student hospitalized after fight among schoolchildren in Uzgen

A student was hospitalized in Uzgen district of Osh region after a fight among schoolchildren. The regional police reported.

The incident occurred on February 14. The fact was registered. A forensic medical examination was ordered for the 16-year-old victim.

According to witnesses, a conflict broke out between 11th-grade students, as a result of which K.E. was beaten. A criminal case was opened under Article 280 «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/320223/
views: 64
Print
Related
41 fights registered in Bishkek schools since September 2024
Fight at Kant school No. 3: 16-year-old student detained
Another school fight: Boy stabbed with knife
Another school incident: Student stabbed during fight in Batken
Ninth-grader dies after beating in Kara-Suu, suspect detained
Eighth-grader beaten in toilet at school 72, died in intensive care unit
Teenager dies after school fight in Kant town
Kamchybek Tashiev proposes banning fights without rules in Kyrgyzstan
Young man killed in fight between residents of 2 villages in Uzgen district
Foreigners participating in mass brawl in Bishkek detained
Popular
Asia Mall in Bishkek evacuated due to bomb report Asia Mall in Bishkek evacuated due to bomb report
Grenade explosion in French bar injures 12 people Grenade explosion in French bar injures 12 people
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves dismissal of CEC head Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves dismissal of CEC head
Kyrgyzstan and Oman discuss resumption of air traffic, launch of direct flights Kyrgyzstan and Oman discuss resumption of air traffic, launch of direct flights
17 February, Monday
21:54
ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Naryn region ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Nar...
21:44
Student hospitalized after fight among schoolchildren in Uzgen
21:39
Kidnapping suspects detained in Osh city
18:38
Education Ministry plans to abolish Altyn Tamga testing
16:10
SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan