The dispatch service 112 received a message about an incident in Chunkurchak area, located in Alamedin district of Chui region, on January 3.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan, a 41-year-old man and a woman fell into a ravine while riding on an inflatable sledge.

They were pulled out by other vacationers before rescuers arrived.

The man was taken away by an ambulance, his condition is still unknown. The woman has minor injuries.