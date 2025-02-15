Fight at Kant school No. 3: 16-year-old student detained

The police detained a 16-year-old teenager suspected of causing serious bodily harm during a fight at Kant school No. 3. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

The department recalled that a local resident contacted the police on January 25. According to him, on January 22, a 10th-grade student of school No. 3 beat up his younger brother Ch.D., 16, who was later taken to the hospital. On January 25, the boy died without regaining consciousness.

According to investigators, the students quarreled and started a fight after classes outside the school.

R.A., 16, was detained. He was placed in a temporary detention facility. A criminal case was opened under Article 130 «Causing serious bodily harm» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The investigators also sent a resolution to the Kant City Hall to eliminate the causes and conditions that contributed to the commission of this crime. As a result, the director of school No. 3 was reprimanded, and the social worker was dismissed from her post.

Recall, three school fights with a fatal outcome have been registered in the country recently: a ninth-grader died after being beaten in Kara-Suu, a boy died after a brawl between students in Kant, and an eighth-grader was beaten in the toilet in Bishkek school No. 72. He died in intensive care unit. Another fight between students in Batken ended in stabbing. One boy was injured during the brawl — he was stabbed and then hospitalized.