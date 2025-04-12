10:31
Kyrgyzstan's trade volume with EAEU countries doubled over 10 years

The volume of mutual trade between the Kyrgyz Republic and the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has doubled from 2015 to 2024. The First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev announced during a ceremonial medal awarding event dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Eurasian Economic Union.

According to him, the volume of mutual trade increased from $2,448.3 billion in 2015 to $4,992.4 billion in 2024.

"These figures demonstrate the stable and progressive development of cooperation and the deepening of integration ties among the Union's member states. I am confident that the Eurasian Economic Union will continue to grow dynamically, strengthening the economic potential of our countries and improving the well-being of our citizens," Daniyar Amangeldiev said.

 As the Cabinet of Ministers reported, the "10 Years of the Eurasian Economic Union" medals were awarded to distinguished state and municipal employees, as well as representatives of the business community who made a significant contribution to the development of Eurasian integration.  
