12:18
USD 87.00
EUR 90.63
RUB 0.79
English

Kamchybek Tashiev proposes banning fights without rules in Kyrgyzstan

The head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev spoke in favor of stopping fights without rules in Kyrgyzstan. He noted their negative impact on young people and society as a whole. He said this during a live broadcast on a social media.

According to Tashiev, fights without rules give young people the false impression that success in life can be achieved by fighting, force, or beating each other.

«Fights without rules are not a sport, but a type of fighting. Such competitions give young people the false impression that success can be achieved by force and aggression. We need to raise a generation that relies on education and science,» Tashiev said.

He emphasized that this type of activity is not only harmful to moral guidelines, but also dangerous to health. According to him, many participants in such fights become disabled by the age of 40.

Tashiev called on athletes and young people training for fights to switch to Olympic sports, which promote physical development and are supported at the state level.

He also rejected excuses for the popularity of fights without rules in other countries, noting that Kyrgyzstan should focus on its own values ​​and priorities. He also stressed that from an Islamic perspective, such actions are unacceptable, since they are based on violence and harming each other.

Even from an Islamic perspective, such actions are wrong — beating and maiming each other.

Kamchybek Tashiev

The head of the State Committee for National Security also appealed to the Olympic Committee, sports associations and the Sports Department under the Ministry of Culture and Sports with a call to take strict measures to limit fights without rules in the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/315958/
views: 138
Print
Related
New Year's corporate parties in government agencies are bad tradition - Tashiev
Kamchybek Tashiev congratulates hearing-impaired children on New Year
Kamchybek Tashiev opens border outpost in Barpy village
Kamchybek Tashiev introduces new head of Batken region
Tashiev: Chynybai Tursunbekov's widow wanted to give me $5 million bribe
Threats against Tashiev: Detainee admits guilt, investigation continues
Kamchybek Tashiev: I am not going to run for president
Kamchybek Tashiev tells about achievements in fight against corruption
Kamchybek Tashiev intends to completely eliminate corruption in next 2 years
Kamchybek Tashiev helps family in need with housing
Popular
President of Tajikistan meets with intelligence chief of Pakistan President of Tajikistan meets with intelligence chief of Pakistan
Plane crash at Muan airport in South Korea: What is known Plane crash at Muan airport in South Korea: What is known
President of Kyrgyzstan appoints new director of SCNS Anti-Terrorism Center President of Kyrgyzstan appoints new director of SCNS Anti-Terrorism Center
Plane crash in Aktau: Putin apologizes to President of Azerbaijan Plane crash in Aktau: Putin apologizes to President of Azerbaijan
3 January, Friday
12:12
Kindergarten to be built in Aksy district for more than 55.5 million soms Kindergarten to be built in Aksy district for more than...
12:04
Earthquake registered in southern Kyrgyzstan
11:55
Sapat property transferred to Turkish Maarif Foundation
11:51
Corruption in Kyrgyzstan will be completely eradicated in two years - Tashiev
11:39
New Year's corporate parties in government agencies are bad tradition - Tashiev