Kamchybek Tashiev proposes banning fights without rules in Kyrgyzstan

The head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev spoke in favor of stopping fights without rules in Kyrgyzstan. He noted their negative impact on young people and society as a whole. He said this during a live broadcast on a social media.

According to Tashiev, fights without rules give young people the false impression that success in life can be achieved by fighting, force, or beating each other.

«Fights without rules are not a sport, but a type of fighting. Such competitions give young people the false impression that success can be achieved by force and aggression. We need to raise a generation that relies on education and science,» Tashiev said.

He emphasized that this type of activity is not only harmful to moral guidelines, but also dangerous to health. According to him, many participants in such fights become disabled by the age of 40.

Tashiev called on athletes and young people training for fights to switch to Olympic sports, which promote physical development and are supported at the state level.

He also rejected excuses for the popularity of fights without rules in other countries, noting that Kyrgyzstan should focus on its own values ​​and priorities. He also stressed that from an Islamic perspective, such actions are unacceptable, since they are based on violence and harming each other.

Even from an Islamic perspective, such actions are wrong — beating and maiming each other. Kamchybek Tashiev

The head of the State Committee for National Security also appealed to the Olympic Committee, sports associations and the Sports Department under the Ministry of Culture and Sports with a call to take strict measures to limit fights without rules in the country.