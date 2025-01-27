10:24
Another group of Russian language teachers arrives from Russia in Kyrgyzstan

Another group of young Russian language teachers arrived from Russia in Kyrgyzstan. The Bashkir State Pedagogical University named after Miftakhetdin Akmulla reported.

At least 30 young teachers from the university are going to practice in the Kyrgyz Republic to teach children.

They became participants in the international humanitarian project «Russian Teacher Abroad», the goal of which is to promote the Russian language and Russian education in foreign countries. Bashkir students were the first to join the project, not yet having a diploma of higher education. Their work in the Kyrgyz Republic is counted as pedagogical practice, and their studies at the university continue in a distance format according to an individual schedule.

The project works in 28 countries, 639 teachers from the Russian Federation teach abroad. They teach a total of more than 155,000 schoolchildren.
link: https://24.kg/english/317981/
views: 65
