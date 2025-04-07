11:07
Another section of Mederov Street in Bishkek to be closed for repairs

Another section of Mederov Street in Bishkek will be closed for repairs from April 8, the City Hall reported.

The next stage of the rehabilitation of Mederov Street will begin on April 8: the section from Zhukeev-Pudovkin Street to Baitik Baatyr Street will be closed. The work is being carried out as part of the plan for 2025.

Recall, a section of Mederov Street from Yunusaliyev Street to Zhukeev-Pudovkin Street has been closed for repairs since April 2. In connection with this, the public transport route was changed. Bus route No. 212 was redirected to Gorky Street.

Citizens and guests of the capital are asked to plan their route in advance and, if possible, give preference to public transport in order to avoid traffic jams.
link: https://24.kg/english/325058/
