Cableway construction begins in Ala-Archa Nature Park

Construction of a cableway has begun in Ala-Archa Nature Park.

Kanybek Tumanbaev, the head of the Presidential Affairs Department, launched the project and noted its importance for the development of ecotourism and improvement of the country’s infrastructure.

«Construction of the cableway is an important step in the strategy of our republic aimed at developing its tourist attractiveness. On the instructions of the head of state, we are working on creation of comfortable and safe conditions for guests of our country and development of ecotourism infrastructure,» he said.

It was previously reported that entry of cars into the nature park would be strictly limited. A parking lot for 2,000 cars is being built for guests. Electric vehicles will be used to transport guests around the park.

The cableway is being built at the expense of investors. At the first stage it is planned to build 1 kilometer. This will provide access to the most picturesque places of Ala-Archa Park. The second stage of the work will be announced later.
