Tourists to be transported free of charge by electric vehicles in Ala-Archa park

Tourists will be transported in Ala-Archa Nature Park by electric cars for free. The park’s director, Talantbek Zhekshenov, told journalists.

Photo Kabar. Director of Ala-Archa Nature Park Talantbek Zhekshenov

More than 100,000 cars enter its territory per year, he said. Their entry will be limited. Vacationers will be transported by 50 electric cars, for which special stops will be built: Ak-Bata, Saz, Karagai-Bulak, Cher-Zhaz, Ak-Sai.

Talantbek Zhekshenov also told that at the second stage of construction of the cableway, its length will be 13 kilometers. He added that it is planned to complete the first stage and put one kilometer of the cableway into operation in the fall.

In 2024, the annual income of Ala-Archa Nature Park was 232 million soms. For comparison, two years ago it was 51 million soms.

Construction of the cableway began in Ala-Archa Nature Park on January 25. The head of the Presidential Affairs Department, Kanybek Tumanbaev, launched the project and noted its importance for the development of ecotourism and improvement of the country’s infrastructure.