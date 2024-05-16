Prime Minister of Malaysia visits Ala-Archa Nature Park

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim got acquainted with the ethno-cultural program organized within the framework of his official visit to the country in Ala-Archa Nature Park. The press service of the head of state reported.

The leaders were welcomed by akyn improvisers, Alptar bogatyrs and girls in national costumes Atalar Izi.

Walking along the alley of craftsmen, Sadyr Japarov and Anvar Ibrahim familiarized themselves with the life of nomadic people in the yurt installations, traditional customs and culture of the Kyrgyz people. They visited workshops, where craftsmen demonstrated their skills in creating unique handmade products and enjoyed culinary delights of local cuisine.

As part of the ethno-cultural program, a concert was presented with the participation of the folklore and ethnographic ensemble Kambarkan named after Chalagyz Isabaev and the state dance ensemble Ak Maral named after Nurdin Tugelov.

The exhibition of collections of Kyrgyz national costumes Atalar Izi was also presented, elements of traditional salbuurun hunting with participation of berkutchi, archers and taiganchi were demonstrated.