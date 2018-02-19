Climbers, who fell down the cliff, organized trip to Kyrgyzstan by themselves

The alpinists, who fell down the cliff in Ala-Archa nature park, organized their trip by themselves. The head of the Kyrgyz Republican Mountaineering Club Vladimir Komissarov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, tourists from Lithuania came to Kyrgyzstan by themselves. Not having registered with the rescue fund, the foreigners decided to climb Free Korea Peak.

«The survived tourist managed to get to Racek camp. There is a hut of Ak-Sai travel company. All those who wish can spend a night there. However, no one organized a tourist trip for Lithuanian citizens. They themselves climbed to the top. There is a recommendation of the Emergency Situations Ministry to register with the rescue service. A private rescue fund works with climbers. In case of an accident, rescuers can start work on time. You just need to register, indicate the direction of movement and choose insurance. These are all free services,» Vladimir Komissarov told.

He added that Free Korea Peak is not easy route. «There are no easy routes in this area. There is a rock-ice kilometer high wall and a steepness of 70 degrees. This peak is not for beginners, but for qualified climbers. There is no danger when one has experience and corresponding skills,» the head of the climbers club said.

Today rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations evacuated the body of the deceased climber from Ala-Archa nature reserve. The victim was transferred to a private funeral service. However, it is not still known whether the body will be transported to Lithuania.