Kanybek Tumanbaev tells about upcoming changes in Karakol Nature Park

The head of the Department of Presidential Affairs Kanybek Tumanbaev met with the management and tenants of Karakol State Nature Park and told about the upcoming changes. The press service of the department reported.

In December last year, the nature park was transferred to the balance sheet of the Presidential Affairs Department.

Kanybek Tumanbaev noted that the complex will be developed as Ala-Archa Nature Park. The following issues were discussed at the meeting:

— Creation of a commission on leased land plots to find out to what extent they are used for their intended purpose;

— Review lease agreements. As noted, plots allocated illegally will be returned to the state. Some tenants have been using the land they received for more than ten years, but do not invest in their development;

— Support for entrepreneurs. The facilities erected by tenants will not be demolished, the rental price will be reviewed;

— Infrastructure development and digitalization. The order was given to build modern A-frame houses in the park, install electronic barriers, «smart» keys and introduce cashless payment mechanisms. The measures are aimed at preventing corruption.