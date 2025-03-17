Vehicles to be banned from entering Ala-Archa National Park

Motor vehicles will soon be prohibited from entering Ala-Archa National Park. Deputy Chief of Staff of the President Talantbek Dzhunushev announced during a meeting of the Committee on Budget, Economic, and Fiscal Policy of the Parliament.

According to Dzhunushev, a large parking lot is currently under construction near the park entrance with a capacity from 3,000 to 5,000 vehicles.

Visitors will be transported within the park using 14-seater electric shuttles, with approximately 80 units to be purchased by the Presidential Administration’s office.

The exact amount allocated for the procurement of the electric vehicles has not been disclosed.