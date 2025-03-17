18:27
USD 87.40
EUR 95.11
RUB 1.02
English

Vehicles to be banned from entering Ala-Archa National Park

Motor vehicles will soon be prohibited from entering Ala-Archa National Park. Deputy Chief of Staff of the President Talantbek Dzhunushev announced during a meeting of the Committee on Budget, Economic, and Fiscal Policy of the Parliament.

According to Dzhunushev, a large parking lot is currently under construction near the park entrance with a capacity from 3,000 to 5,000 vehicles.

Visitors will be transported within the park using 14-seater electric shuttles, with approximately 80 units to be purchased by the Presidential Administration’s office.

The exact amount allocated for the procurement of the electric vehicles has not been disclosed.
link: https://24.kg/english/323081/
views: 123
Print
Related
Emomali Rahmon’ s visit: Ethnocultural program organized in Ala-Archa
Tourists to be transported free of charge by electric vehicles in Ala-Archa park
Cableway construction begins in Ala-Archa Nature Park
Ala-Archa National Park's income increases 4.5 times in two years
Entry of cars into Ala-Archa Nature Park to be prohibited
Restaurant opened in Ala-Archa National Park
Prime Minister of Malaysia visits Ala-Archa Nature Park
Emir of Qatar and Sadyr Japarov visit Ala-Archa Nature Park
Climbers, who fell down the cliff, organized trip to Kyrgyzstan by themselves
Rescuers find body of 2nd climber in Ala-Archa
Popular
Antimonopoly Service issues warning to Tez Jet Airlines Antimonopoly Service issues warning to Tez Jet Airlines
Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek
Environmental organizations urge development banks to save Central Asian rivers Environmental organizations urge development banks to save Central Asian rivers
Deputy Minister Temirbek Erkinov meets with U.S. Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie Deputy Minister Temirbek Erkinov meets with U.S. Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie
17 March, Monday
18:08
Banks granted expanded investment opportunities in non-financial companies Banks granted expanded investment opportunities in non-...
17:33
Channel for smuggling aircraft parts to Kyrgyzstan blocked in Russia
17:22
More than 277 million soms allocated for agricultural census
17:13
Vehicles to be banned from entering Ala-Archa National Park
17:08
Incidence of ARVI and flu in Kyrgyzstan significantly declined