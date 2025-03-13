Emomali Rahmon’ s visit: Ethnocultural program organized in Ala-Archa

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon watched an ethnocultural program at Ala-Archa State Nature Park on March 12 as part of Emomali Rahmon’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the President reported.

Upon their arrival, the leaders of the two countries were solemnly greeted by akyns-improvisers (folk singers), Alptar warriors, and girls in national dresses from Atalar Izi collection.

On the craftsmen’s alley, the presidents got acquainted with the life of the nomadic people, presented in yurts. They immersed themselves in the atmosphere of traditional Kyrgyz life, visiting workshops, where artisans showed their skills in creating unique handmade items.

After visiting the exhibition, the presidents took honorary seats in Khan-Boz Ui (Khan’s yurt). As part of the program, a concert featured performances by the folk-ethnographic ensemble Kambarkan and the state dance ensemble Ak-Maral. A manaschy then presented the epic of Manas, accompanied by the sounds of kerney, surnay, and dobulbas (traditional instruments).

The ethnocultural program ended with a demonstration of the traditional Salbuurun hunt, where berkutchi, archers and taiganchi demonstrated the art of hunting, passed down from generation to generation.