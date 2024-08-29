Restaurant opened in Ala-Archa National Park

A restaurant has been opened in Ala-Archa National Park. The presidential affairs manager Kanybek Tumanbayev reported.

He invited everyone to enjoy a meal against the backdrop of the beautiful nature of Kyrgyzstan.

«A cozy atmosphere, fresh air and stunning views will make your vacation unforgettable. Come with your family and friends and try our best dishes,» Kanybek Tumanbaev wrote.

Earlier, deputy of Parliament Eldar Sulaimanov proposed to transform Ala-Archa National Park and build business facilities there. Later, Kanybek Tumanbaev reported that guest houses would be built in the park in 2023.