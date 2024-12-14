10:29
Ala-Archa National Park's income increases 4.5 times in two years

The annual income of Ala-Archa National Park has increased from 51 million soms in 2022 to 230 million in 2024. Kanybek Tumanbaev, the head of the Presidential Affairs Department of the Kyrgyz Republic, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Ala-Archa National Park has become a striking example of successful modernization carried out under the leadership of the head of state Sadyr Japarov. Efforts were aimed at improving infrastructure, increasing attractiveness for tourists and economic growth of the region.

An important part of the modernization was the overhaul of hotels. «Smart locks» have been installed and conditions for guests have been improved in Ak-Bata. Ala-Archa Hotel has also been renovated, offering modern amenities and comfort.

New offers for tourists have been introduced for tourists: A-Frame Glamping houses, environmentally friendly and stylish, in harmony with nature. A restaurant with a view of the mountains was built next to them.

Digitalization of the park and the transition to cashless payments contributed to the profitability growth. Landscaping, new asphalt pavement and lighting improved conditions for vacationers.

According to Kanybek Tumanbaev, construction of a parking lot for 2,000 cars and the introduction of an electric vehicle system for transporting tourists will begin in Ala-Archa park next year. It is also planned to build an environmentally friendly hotel, holiday homes and a cable car.

Particular attention was paid to Tepliye Klyuchi health center, where the swimming pool was reconstructed, cottages were renovated and a restaurant was built. After the renovation, the center brought 17 million soms to the budget.

«All these measures are aimed at creating more comfortable conditions for recreation and increasing the attractiveness of the park for tourists from all over the world,» Kanybek Tumanbaev assured.
