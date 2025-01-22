13:53
USD 87.45
EUR 90.60
RUB 0.86
English

Travel agency accused of defrauding over 40 people, damage estimated at $35,000

Law enforcement officers detained three people on suspicion of fraud, the press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek reported.

«On January 13, a citizen M.F. filed a statement asking to take action against the owners of Turan Tourism company, who took 105,420 soms from him this year and promised to send him abroad on vacation, but did not fulfill their promise. A case was opened under the article «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the report says.

More than 40 people have already filed statements against the travel agency with the police. The total damage is $35,000.

Law enforcement officers identified the suspects and detained them. They turned out to be Zh.A., 22, Z.A., 19, and S.B., 23. All three were placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. The police are asking potential victims of the criminal actions of the perpetrators and those who have any information to call +996551301069 and 102.
link: https://24.kg/english/317556/
views: 152
Print
Related
Suspect in large-scale fraud detained while trying to cross border of Kazakhstan
Kamchybek Tashiev: Acting head of Tax Service is also involved in fraud
National Bank intends to strengthen measures against fraud in banking sector
Damage of citizens from fraud reached more than 903 million soms in 2024
Equipment used for telephone fraud found in Bishkek
Woman suspected of large-scale fraud in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstani defrauds Russian company of 10 million soms
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan receives more than 300 fraud complaints monthly
Fraudsters deceived Kyrgyzstanis in Korea: MFA’s comment
Suspect of fraud detained in Bishkek
Popular
Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products
Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January
Mass poisoning in Turkey: 14 citizens of Uzbekistan among victims Mass poisoning in Turkey: 14 citizens of Uzbekistan among victims
Large-scale raids against migrants to begin after Trump's inauguration — WSJ Large-scale raids against migrants to begin after Trump's inauguration — WSJ
22 January, Wednesday
13:47
149 kilometers of roads repaired under investment projects in Kyrgyzstan 149 kilometers of roads repaired under investment proj...
13:07
International transportation brings almost 399 million soms to country's budget
12:37
Travel agency accused of defrauding over 40 people, damage estimated at $35,000
12:23
Temporary restrictions for heavy trucks introduced at Aral post
12:15
Almost 4 kilograms of marijuana found in garage of detainee in Kara-Kul