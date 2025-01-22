Travel agency accused of defrauding over 40 people, damage estimated at $35,000

Law enforcement officers detained three people on suspicion of fraud, the press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek reported.

«On January 13, a citizen M.F. filed a statement asking to take action against the owners of Turan Tourism company, who took 105,420 soms from him this year and promised to send him abroad on vacation, but did not fulfill their promise. A case was opened under the article «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the report says.

More than 40 people have already filed statements against the travel agency with the police. The total damage is $35,000.

Law enforcement officers identified the suspects and detained them. They turned out to be Zh.A., 22, Z.A., 19, and S.B., 23. All three were placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. The police are asking potential victims of the criminal actions of the perpetrators and those who have any information to call +996551301069 and 102.