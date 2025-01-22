Travel agency accused of defrauding over 40 people, damage estimated at $35,000

Law enforcement officers detained three people on suspicion of fraud, the press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek reported.
More than 40 people have already filed statements against the travel agency with the police. The total damage is $35,000.
Law enforcement officers identified the suspects and detained them. They turned out to be Zh.A., 22, Z.A., 19, and S.B., 23. All three were placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. The police are asking potential victims of the criminal actions of the perpetrators and those who have any information to call +996551301069 and 102.