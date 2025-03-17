Combating fraud: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to block suspicious accounts

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has developed a draft law aimed at combating fraud, proposing to block suspicious accounts for up to 30 days. Bektur Aliev, Deputy Chairman of the National Bank, said during a meeting of the Committee on Budget, Economic, and Fiscal Policy of Parliament.

According to Aliev, the proposal has been discussed with commercial banks, microfinance institutions, and payment organizations, all of which support the 30-day period.

«This is an optimal timeframe for the investigation. Within these 30 days, all inquiries regarding the account should be resolved,» Aliev stated.

Additionally, the same bill proposes to oblige all banks and microfinance organizations to install «Antifraud» system, designed to detect and prevent fraudulent transactions.