New deepfake fraud scheme emerges in Kyrgyzstan

A new telephone scam scheme using digital deepfake technology to fake the identity of the caller has emerged in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the National Bank reported.

According to it, the fraud scheme looks like this:

Fake contact. A citizen receives a call or message from an account that looks like it belongs to a loved one or an acquaintance. The account may contain the real name and photo of this person.

Alarming message. The «acquaintance» reports problems with a bank account (for example, an allegedly unauthorized loan or a threat of withdrawal of funds).

«Employee» of a bank or law enforcement agency. Soon, an unknown person contacts the citizen, introducing himself or herself as an employee of the National Bank or law enforcement agency. He or she «confirms» the problem and recommends transferring the money to some «safe account».

The National Bank emphasizes: this is a fraudulent scheme, the purpose of which is to gain access to citizens’ money. The bank strongly recommends: