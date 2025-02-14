Fakes about “earnings” using name of 24.kg spread on Instagram

An increase in the cases of spread of false information has been recently registered on Instagram, where scammers, using the name 24.kg news agency, promote various «quick and easy earning» schemes.

We officially declare that 24.kg news agency has nothing to do with such offers! We do not advertise pyramid schemes, dubious investment projects, «magic» ways of getting rich, or other fraudulent schemes.

The only official source of information about 24.kg news agency’s activities is our website and official accounts on social media.

urges readers to be careful and not to fall for the tricks of fraudsters. We value our reputation and do our best to protect you from misinformation.