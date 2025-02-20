Suspect of major fraud detained in Bishkek

Criminal investigation officers detained a suspect of major fraud in Bishkek. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

On February 18, citizen E.P. contacted the Investigation Service of the Main Internal Affairs Department with a written statement. She asked to take measures against unknown persons who convinced her via the Telegram messenger and a group Newmar Group that she was allegedly investing money in the stock exchange through their company with the mediation of a stock broker G.D. The total amount of damage was $65,000.

The Investigation Service of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district opened a criminal case under Article 209 «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During operational and investigative activities, police officers detained the suspect K.B., 32. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital. The investigation is ongoing.

A SIM box — 1 block with 32 cells, 6 USB drives, a Wi-Fi router, 9 bank cards and a laptop were found during a search.