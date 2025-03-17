15:22
USD 87.45
EUR 94.92
RUB 1.03
English

Suspect of 37 million soms fraud detained at airport

A suspect of especially large-scale fraud was detained at the airport upon arrival in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.

On March 11, a woman filed a complaint with the Department of Internal Affairs of Zhaiyl district, asking to take action against citizen N.M. According to her, N.M. has been taking money from her under the pretext of investing in a construction business since January 2024, but after receiving 12 million soms, she fled the Kyrgyz Republic.

A criminal case has been opened under the article «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The police received eight more similar complaints against the woman, on which cases have also been opened. The total damage to the victims amounted to 37,273 million soms. As a result, upon arrival in the Kyrgyz Republic, the suspect, 35-year-old N.M., was detained at the airport and placed in a pretrial detention center. The police are establishing her involvement in other similar crimes and are asking potential victims to contact the Department of Internal Affairs of Zhaiyl district or call the following numbers: 0312221558, 0313335184, 0701203102.
link: https://24.kg/english/323038/
views: 151
Print
Related
Punishment to be toughened: Fraud to be recognized as particularly serious crime
Ukrainian woman convicted in Kazakhstan for organ trafficking detained in Poland
Tax officer detained in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's coal businessman Nikolai Korobovsky detained in Moscow
Azamat Maripov placed in pretrial detention center for calls for mass riots
Land commission members detained in Talas region
Ex-heads of Transport Department at Bishkek City Hall detained
Employees of Tax Service Department for Tokmak detained
Director of State Lottery Company detained in Bishkek
Drug dealers detained in Bishkek
Popular
Antimonopoly Service issues warning to Tez Jet Airlines Antimonopoly Service issues warning to Tez Jet Airlines
Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek
Environmental organizations urge development banks to save Central Asian rivers Environmental organizations urge development banks to save Central Asian rivers
Deputy Minister Temirbek Erkinov meets with U.S. Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie Deputy Minister Temirbek Erkinov meets with U.S. Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie
17 March, Monday
15:08
Akylman Presidential Lyceum to hold competitive selection for new academic year Akylman Presidential Lyceum to hold competitive selecti...
14:59
KSTU and Northwest University of China open joint campus
14:36
Nearly 5,000 people crossed Kyrgyz-Tajik border since opening of checkpoints
14:31
Over 50 percent of cancer patients turn to healers, seek medical help late
14:15
EU to allocate €5 million to Kyrgyzstan to support youth and human rights