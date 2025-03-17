Suspect of 37 million soms fraud detained at airport

A suspect of especially large-scale fraud was detained at the airport upon arrival in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.

On March 11, a woman filed a complaint with the Department of Internal Affairs of Zhaiyl district, asking to take action against citizen N.M. According to her, N.M. has been taking money from her under the pretext of investing in a construction business since January 2024, but after receiving 12 million soms, she fled the Kyrgyz Republic.

A criminal case has been opened under the article «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The police received eight more similar complaints against the woman, on which cases have also been opened. The total damage to the victims amounted to 37,273 million soms. As a result, upon arrival in the Kyrgyz Republic, the suspect, 35-year-old N.M., was detained at the airport and placed in a pretrial detention center. The police are establishing her involvement in other similar crimes and are asking potential victims to contact the Department of Internal Affairs of Zhaiyl district or call the following numbers: 0312221558, 0313335184, 0701203102.