Scandal with MCN Coin: $1.7 million returned to victims

At least $1,700 million have been returned to the victims of the actions of the founders of MCN Coin virtual asset. Operations officer of the 4th Department of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Zakirov reported on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, a criminal case under the article «Fraud» against the founders of the unregistered virtual asset was initiated on September 12, 2024. The case materials are currently being considered by the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky and Oktyabrsky districts.

Daniyar Zakirov clarified that at the moment 898 victims have received their invested money back.

In early February, the State Committee for National Security detained one of the founders of the virtual asset MCN Coin, Isradin Subanbekov. Later, a video was published, in which he confessed to fraud. According to him, in a year and a half of work, the company collected $2.5 million from citizens.

Earlier, the State Service for Supervision over the Financial Market warned citizens against investing in the virtual asset MCN Coin, which has not undergone state registration and is not included in the relevant registers.
