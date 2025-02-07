MCN Coin founders raise $2.5 million, not planning to return money

The founders of virtual assets MCN Coin collected $2.5 million from citizens, but do not plan to return the money. One of the organizers, Isradin Subanbekov, told Ala-Too 24 TV channel after his arrest.

According to him, Ryskul Bolotbekov, Mukhtar Begmat uulu and he created the «cryptocurrency.» They were guided in this matter by the former head of the State Service for Supervision over the Financial Market, Yuruslan Toichubekov. Isradin Subanbekov noted that before creating MCN Coin, he did not have a stable job and was engaged in the resale of goods.

«MCN Coin has been operating for a year and a half. It does not have its own blockchain. We somehow entered the stock exchange. We worked for personal interests. During this time, I bought myself a Lexus 570, an elite apartment. In total, we received about $2.5 million in profit,» he said.

Isradin Subanbekov noted that they cannot return the money invested by people. He urged citizens not to believe in MCN Coin, saying that «this crypto exchange» could disappear tomorrow.

The State Committee for National Security has not yet commented on the detention of the founders of the scandalous virtual assets.

Earlier, the State Service for Supervision over the Financial Market warned citizens against investing in the virtual asset MCN Coin, which has not undergone state registration and is not included in the relevant registers.

It provided all the necessary information and documents on this issue to the State Committee for National Security.