17:14
USD 87.45
EUR 90.64
RUB 0.90
English

MCN Coin founders raise $2.5 million, not planning to return money

The founders of virtual assets MCN Coin collected $2.5 million from citizens, but do not plan to return the money. One of the organizers, Isradin Subanbekov, told Ala-Too 24 TV channel after his arrest.

According to him, Ryskul Bolotbekov, Mukhtar Begmat uulu and he created the «cryptocurrency.» They were guided in this matter by the former head of the State Service for Supervision over the Financial Market, Yuruslan Toichubekov. Isradin Subanbekov noted that before creating MCN Coin, he did not have a stable job and was engaged in the resale of goods.

«MCN Coin has been operating for a year and a half. It does not have its own blockchain. We somehow entered the stock exchange. We worked for personal interests. During this time, I bought myself a Lexus 570, an elite apartment. In total, we received about $2.5 million in profit,» he said.

Isradin Subanbekov noted that they cannot return the money invested by people. He urged citizens not to believe in MCN Coin, saying that «this crypto exchange» could disappear tomorrow.

The State Committee for National Security has not yet commented on the detention of the founders of the scandalous virtual assets.

Earlier, the State Service for Supervision over the Financial Market warned citizens against investing in the virtual asset MCN Coin, which has not undergone state registration and is not included in the relevant registers.

It provided all the necessary information and documents on this issue to the State Committee for National Security.
link: https://24.kg/english/319278/
views: 52
Print
Related
One of founders of MCN Coin admits to fraud
MCN Coin fails state registration, not listed on crypto exchanges
Budget receives only 53 million soms in cryptocurrency mining tax in 2024
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan exposes another fraudulent scheme
Fraudster detained in Bishkek
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan establishes first state crypto exchange
National Bank Chair comments on inclusion of cryptocurrencies in forex reserves
Travel agency accused of defrauding over 40 people, damage estimated at $35,000
Procedure of issue of certificates for cryptocurrency mining changed
Suspect in large-scale fraud detained while trying to cross border of Kazakhstan
Popular
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait
President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan
Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines
Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA
7 February, Friday
17:09
Switzerland to return $182 million of Gulnara Karimova’s assets to Uzbekistan Switzerland to return $182 million of Gulnara Karimova’...
17:01
MCN Coin founders raise $2.5 million, not planning to return money
16:52
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s curling team finishes mixed doubles performance
16:42
Kyrgyzstan offers Brunei cooperation in energy and halal industry
16:21
Online ticket booking now available at Bishkek bus stations