18:44
USD 87.45
EUR 90.93
RUB 0.90
English

SCNS puts leader of Hizb ut-Tahrir in Kyrgyzstan on wanted list for fraud

The leader of the religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir in Kyrgyzstan has been put on an international wanted list for large-scale fraud. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan reported.

SCNS officers detained leaders and key figures of the organization banned in the republic, including the current and former «masuls» (leaders in the republic), a financier, and «musoids» (assistants to the masul and those responsible for specific territory).

«On the instructions of the detained people, members of Hizb ut-Tahrir have been engaged in the propaganda of extremist ideology among the population, recruiting new adherents, creating fake accounts on the Internet and using an underground printing house to replicate and distribute extremist materials in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic for several years,» the statement says.

In addition, a network was established to collect money from ordinary members in all regions of the republic to finance extremist activities, but the collected money was appropriated by high-ranking functionaries and used at their own discretion. Members of Hizb ut-Tahrir collected about 7-8 million soms in the republic annually.

Officers identified a 61-year-old Kyrgyzstani, Y.N.D., originally from Kara-Suu village in Osh region, who held the position of "mandub«—a representative of «qiyadat» (the organization’s headquarters abroad) in Kyrgyzstan. While based overseas, he coordinated extremist activities within the country. The misappropriated funds were reportedly transferred to his electronic accounts. The State Committee for National Security has put the man on the international wanted list.
link: https://24.kg/english/319284/
views: 162
Print
Related
MCN Coin founders raise $2.5 million, not planning to return money
One of founders of MCN Coin admits to fraud
Foreigner wanted by Interpol detained in Bishkek
Hizb ut-Tahrir adherents detained in Bishkek
SCNS conducts searches in homes of 7 active members of Hizb ut-Tahrir
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan exposes another fraudulent scheme
Kazakhstani wanted by Interpol detained in Bishkek
Fraudster detained in Bishkek
Citizen wanted for large-scale fraud extradited from Spain to Kyrgyzstan
Travel agency accused of defrauding over 40 people, damage estimated at $35,000
Popular
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait
President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan
Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines
Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA
7 February, Friday
18:25
Doctors of Chemotherapy Department of Oncology Center suspected of corruption Doctors of Chemotherapy Department of Oncology Center s...
18:19
38 hectares of land to be allocated for expansion of Karakol airport runway
18:07
Deputy Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Tatikov resigns
17:54
9th Asian Winter Games: Sadyr Japarov attends welcoming ceremony
17:36
New anthem of Kyrgyzstan: Culture Ministry to announce competition