SCNS puts leader of Hizb ut-Tahrir in Kyrgyzstan on wanted list for fraud

The leader of the religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir in Kyrgyzstan has been put on an international wanted list for large-scale fraud. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan reported.

SCNS officers detained leaders and key figures of the organization banned in the republic, including the current and former «masuls» (leaders in the republic), a financier, and «musoids» (assistants to the masul and those responsible for specific territory).

«On the instructions of the detained people, members of Hizb ut-Tahrir have been engaged in the propaganda of extremist ideology among the population, recruiting new adherents, creating fake accounts on the Internet and using an underground printing house to replicate and distribute extremist materials in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic for several years,» the statement says.

In addition, a network was established to collect money from ordinary members in all regions of the republic to finance extremist activities, but the collected money was appropriated by high-ranking functionaries and used at their own discretion. Members of Hizb ut-Tahrir collected about 7-8 million soms in the republic annually.

Officers identified a 61-year-old Kyrgyzstani, Y.N.D., originally from Kara-Suu village in Osh region, who held the position of "mandub«—a representative of «qiyadat» (the organization’s headquarters abroad) in Kyrgyzstan. While based overseas, he coordinated extremist activities within the country. The misappropriated funds were reportedly transferred to his electronic accounts. The State Committee for National Security has put the man on the international wanted list.