Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Erdogan over Bolu tragedy

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov sent a telegram of condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the death of people in a hotel fire in Bolu Province.

«I received the news of the casualties in a hotel fire in Bolu Province of the Republic of Turkey with deep sadness. On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and myself, I express my condolences to the families and friends of the deceased, and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured,» the telegram reads.

According to preliminary data, 10 people died and 32 were injured during a fire in Kartalkaya ski hotel in Turkey on January 21.
