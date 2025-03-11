11:37
MES checks 110 hospitals after fire at Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery

After the fire at the Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery and Organ Transplantation, specialists from the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) have checked more than a hundred hospitals across the country. The ministry reported.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations conducted inspections in 110 hospitals, during which a number of violations in compliance with fire safety were detected.

For example, specialists from the fire supervision service checked the Mirrakhimov National Cardiology and Therapy Center. The center’s director, Talant Sooronbaev, reported that primary fire extinguishing equipment had been updated, additional evacuation exits have been in operation, and a group of employees had been formed in case of emergency situations.

At the same time, the Ministry of Emergency Situations found serious violations: the automatic fire alarm was out of service, there was no water in the fire hydrants, and the roof of the building was covered with materials that did not meet fire safety standards.

Based on the results of the inspection, the hospital was issued an order to eliminate the violations, after which a repeat inspection will be carried out.

A fire broke out at the Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery and Organ Transplantation on February 11 at about 9 p.m. As a result, two children died, 260 people were evacuated, 31 patients were transferred to other hospitals, 19 pre-operative patients were sent home. A criminal case was opened under the article «Violation of Fire Safety Rules» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the cost estimate, 83 million soms will be required for repairs.
