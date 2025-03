Four cars burned down in a fire at a service station in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

A tire repair shop on Alma-Atinskaya Street caught fire. Three firefighting teams worked at the scene.

According to the ministry, both the tire repair shop and a service station burned down. The fire was brought under control at 3.15 p.m. and it was fully extinguished by 4.03 p.m.

As a result of the fire, four cars were completely destroyed. The total area of ​​the fire was 150 square meters. There were no casualties.