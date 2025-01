There are no citizens of Kyrgyzstan among those killed or injured in the fire at the Turkish Kartalkaya ski hotel. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to preliminary information from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Turkey, work is currently underway to extinguish the fire on the upper floors of the building.

Ten people died and 32 were injured during the fire at Kartalkaya ski hotel in Bolu Province.