Truck with construction materials burns down on bypass road near Tokmak city

A truck with construction materials burned down on the bypass road near Tokmak city. A reader reported to 24.kg news agency and sent a video from the scene.

The incident occurred today on Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart highway, near Hawaii recreation center. According to the reader, the truck was parked on the side of the road — there was a strong fire in its back, which spread to the trees. The car was transporting construction materials.

The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations told 24.kg news agency that they received a report of a vehicle fire on the 59th kilometer of Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart road at 4.08 p.m. One fire brigade was sent to the scene.

The press service of the Traffic Safety Department of Chui region reported that inspectors were driving along this section and saw a burning Mercedes-Benz Atego. They stopped and began to help in fire extinguishing. There are no casualties. The cause of the fire is being investigated.