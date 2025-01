Import of Kazakh coal to Kyrgyzstan is decreasing. An analysis by the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan says.

According to the committee, in the period from January to November 2024, imports of this type of fuel decreased 2.1 times. During this time, 534,500 tons of Kazakh coal were imported to the Kyrgyz Republic. In dollar terms, imports decreased 2.3 times — to $20.4 million.

Recall, Kazakhstan is the main importer of coal to Kyrgyzstan.