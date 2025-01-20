17:55
Rector of Law Academy of Prosecutor General's Office appointed

Aibek Turganbaev was appointed the rector of the Law Academy of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan. Previously, he was a prosecutor of Jalal-Abad region.

The new higher education institution began admitting its first applicants last year.

The Law Academy is a specialized state educational organization of higher professional education of the authorized state body in the field of supervision of law enforcement. It was established by the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution No. 580 dated October 31, 2023.

The academy will train personnel for the prosecutor’s offices using a new training format with a focus on practice.
