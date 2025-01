Silver exports to China decreased by 19 percent. Materials of the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan from January to November 2024 say.

According to statistics, during the specified period, Kyrgyzstan exported 0.6 tons of silver to China for $452,000. This is less than for 11 months of 2023, when 0.7 tons for $794,000 were exported.

Kyrgyzstan also sells silver to India, Hong Kong and Switzerland.