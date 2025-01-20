Two foreigners employed at oil depot beaten in Kemin

Law enforcement officers detained two men suspected of committing a robbery. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

According to its data, on December 28, 2024, a local hospital informed the Department of Internal Affairs of Kemin district about two admitted foreigners with bodily injuries. An investigative team was sent to the scene. It established that on the same day at about 12.00 two Chinese citizens working at the oil depot went to the store for groceries. On the way back, unknown people attacked them, beat them up, stole their phone, and then fled.

A case was opened under the article «Robbery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Law enforcement officers identified the suspects and detained them. Previously convicted multiple times 32-year-old and 31-year-old men were placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation continues.