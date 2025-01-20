14:54
USD 87.45
EUR 90.05
RUB 0.85
English

Two foreigners employed at oil depot beaten in Kemin

Law enforcement officers detained two men suspected of committing a robbery. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

According to its data, on December 28, 2024, a local hospital informed the Department of Internal Affairs of Kemin district about two admitted foreigners with bodily injuries. An investigative team was sent to the scene. It established that on the same day at about 12.00 two Chinese citizens working at the oil depot went to the store for groceries. On the way back, unknown people attacked them, beat them up, stole their phone, and then fled.

A case was opened under the article «Robbery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Law enforcement officers identified the suspects and detained them. Previously convicted multiple times 32-year-old and 31-year-old men were placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/317285/
views: 148
Print
Related
Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan introduces simplified visa procedures for foreigners from January 22
Period of stay of foreigners in Russia without visa to be reduced from 2025
Labor Ministry introduces new rules for foreigners wishing to work in Kyrgyzstan
Security services detain foreigners for organizing illegal migration
Two foreign students killed in traffic accident in Bishkek
“Single Permit” document to replace work visas for foreigners – MFA
Police again urge foreign students to avoid late-night walks
Armed foreigners steal 4.5 million rubles from man in Bishkek
Pregnant foreign women need to pay for Compulsory Medical Insurance in KR
Popular
Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products
HRW reports worsening human rights records in Central Asia HRW reports worsening human rights records in Central Asia
Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list
Growth of automobile manufacture in Kyrgyzstan continues Growth of automobile manufacture in Kyrgyzstan continues
20 January, Monday
14:47
Silver exports to China decreased by 19 percent — National Statistical Committee Silver exports to China decreased by 19 percent — Natio...
14:42
Four people injured in fire on Akhunbaev Street in Bishkek
14:36
Unrest in Seoul: MFA asks Kyrgyzstanis to refrain from walking
14:16
Air pollution in Bishkek decreases, Minister of Natural Resources believes
14:10
Man dies after falling from bridge at Osh market