Period of stay of foreigners in Russia without visa to be reduced from 2025

From January 1, 2025, foreigners arriving in Russia without a visa will be able to stay in the country for a total of no more than 90 days during a calendar year, RIA Novosti reports, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry’s report, from January 1, 2025, amendments to the law will come into force limiting the period of temporary stay of visa-free foreigners in Russia. This period will not exceed 90 days in total during a calendar year (previously this period was 90 days within 180 days). Exceptions will be provided only in cases determined by legislation and international treaties of Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that these changes apply exclusively to foreign citizens arriving in the country without a visa. The period of temporary stay of foreigners entering the country with a visa will remain the same and will be determined by the validity of the issued visa.

The rules for crossing the state border of the Russian Federation will also be changed from February 5, 2025. Border guards will receive expanded powers, including the right to refuse entry, if there is an assumption that a foreigner may threaten the security of the country. Moreover, such decisions can be made directly on the spot, without contacting other authorities.