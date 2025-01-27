13:25
Pakistanis illegally bring compatriots to Kyrgyzstan using fake passports

Law enforcement officers detained citizens of Pakistan who organized a stable channel for illegal transportation of foreigners to Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

The police received information that Pakistanis were making fake passports of the Kyrgyz Republic and using them to bring migrants into the country. A criminal case was opened for organization of illegal migration, illegal import (export) of migrants. The suspects were identified — 39-year-old S.M., 34-year-old M.T. and 30-year-old M.A., who were detained and placed in a pretrial detention center.

It was found out that the Pakistanis made fake passports for $2,000 for their compatriots, brought them to the republic, then forced them to work, taking away all the money they earned. At least 12 more citizens of Pakistan and 1 citizen of Nepal with expired visas were identified. They were fined 71,500 soms.

The investigation continues.
