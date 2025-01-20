11:53
Donald Trump officially assuming office as U.S. President

Inauguration of the elected President of the United States will take place today, January 19 in Washington, D.C. Donald Trump has become the 47th president of the country. He arrived in Washington yesterday, CBS News reports.

The TV channel reports that the politician traveled to the U.S. capital with his wife, Melania, and youngest son, Barron. Later, he visited his golf club with his family, where a celebratory dinner and fireworks took place.

This is the 60th inauguration in U.S. history. For Donald Trump, it will be his second time assuming office, as he previously served as president from 2017 to 2021.

The new President of the United States also met with his supporters and made several statements:

  • All of Biden’s foolish orders will be repealed within 24 hours.
  • Tomorrow, Americans will see many new executive orders that will delight everyone.
  • They have ruled so badly that the world is on the brink of World War III. That’s not going to happen... I will end the war in Ukraine. I will stop the chaos in the Middle East.
  • I will immediately order the creation of an «iron dome» for the U.S. to counter all attacks on the country.
  • Very soon, the largest deportation in U.S. history will begin. It’s time to stop the invasion of illegal immigrants and gangs operating across the country.
  • Elon Musk will lead the Department of Government Efficiency—the country has to «cherish its geniuses.»
  • Transgender individuals will not be allowed to participate in women’s sports.
  • Ovechkin is a great player. (Alexander Ovechkin is a Russian hockey player, three-time world champion, Russian champion, and Gagarin Cup winner with Dynamo Moscow, as well as a Stanley Cup winner with the Washington Capitals. He is the second-best scorer in NHL history. — Note of 24.kg news agency).

For the first time since 1985, the ceremony will be held in the Capitol Rotunda, rather than outside the building as is customary.

Time magazine featured Donald Trump on its cover yesterday.
