Putin and Trump's telephone conversation lasted more than two hours

Presidents of Russia Vladimir Putin and USA Donald Trump had a telephone conversation. RBC reported.

The conversation began at about 5 p.m. on March 18 Moscow time and lasted two and a half hours. When the conversation was still going on, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino said that it was «going well.»

It was the second telephone conversation since Donald Trump returned to the White House. The previous dialogue between the leaders of the Russian Federation and the United States took place on February 12 and lasted an hour and a half.

According to the spokesperson for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, the talks focused on bilateral relations and the resolution of the situation in Ukraine. He also noted that no public statement from Vladimir Putin was planned following the negotiations. Meanwhile, Donald Trump indicated that he intended to discuss territorial settlements and nuclear power plant control.

«We will inform you in the best possible way,» Peskov said in response to questions about how the Kremlin would report on the outcome of the conversation.