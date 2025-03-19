11:58
USD 87.02
EUR 95.29
RUB 1.05
English

Putin and Trump's telephone conversation lasted more than two hours

Presidents of Russia Vladimir Putin and USA Donald Trump had a telephone conversation. RBC reported.

The conversation began at about 5 p.m. on March 18 Moscow time and lasted two and a half hours. When the conversation was still going on, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino said that it was «going well.»

It was the second telephone conversation since Donald Trump returned to the White House. The previous dialogue between the leaders of the Russian Federation and the United States took place on February 12 and lasted an hour and a half.

According to the spokesperson for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, the talks focused on bilateral relations and the resolution of the situation in Ukraine. He also noted that no public statement from Vladimir Putin was planned following the negotiations. Meanwhile, Donald Trump indicated that he intended to discuss territorial settlements and nuclear power plant control.

«We will inform you in the best possible way,» Peskov said in response to questions about how the Kremlin would report on the outcome of the conversation.
link: https://24.kg/english/323269/
views: 139
Print
Related
Putin urges to adopt new concept of migration policy as soon as possible
Donald Trump orders suspension of military aid to Ukraine
Donald Trump extends U.S. sanctions against Russia for one year
Ukrainian conflict: Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin speak by phone
Donald Trump suspends all new aid to foreign countries
Vladimir Putin congratulates Trump on taking office as U.S. President
Trump instructs to arrange phone call with Putin in coming days
Donald Trump officially assuming office as U.S. President
Donald Trump announces meeting with Vladimir Putin
Plane crash in Aktau: Putin apologizes to President of Azerbaijan
Popular
Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek
ADB ready to provide Kyrgyzstan with $147 million in loans in 2025 ADB ready to provide Kyrgyzstan with $147 million in loans in 2025
USA congratulates Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on signing their historic agreement USA congratulates Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on signing their historic agreement
Jalal-Abad to host World Billiards Championship in April Jalal-Abad to host World Billiards Championship in April
19 March, Wednesday
11:52
More than 5,000 new cases of tuberculosis registered in Kyrgyzstan every year More than 5,000 new cases of tuberculosis registered in...
11:39
Law-abiding Kyrgyzstanis guaranteed all rights in Russia under EAEU agreement
11:04
Women cultivate rose hips on degraded land in Batken region with FAO support
10:53
Putin and Trump's telephone conversation lasted more than two hours
10:43
New First Deputy Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan appointed