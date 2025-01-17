Kemin-City residential complex to be built on land seized from deputy

A land plot located in Kemin district of Chui region with a total area of ​​353.3 hectares has been transformed from the category of «agricultural land» to the category of «land of settlements». The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, a residential complex Kemin-City will be built on this plot.

The transformation concerns 278.28 hectares of gardens, 39.9 hectares of pastures, 2.6 hectares of forest areas, 6.32 hectares of canals and collectors, 2.6 hectares of roads, highways and other land — 23.3 hectares.

Local authorities have been instructed to guarantee the intended use of the transformed land plot, take measures to seize land from owners or users, if the plot is used for other purposes or remains unused, with subsequent restoration to its original state, and also to ensure the preservation of historical and cultural heritage sites, if they are discovered.

Earlier, the State Committee for National Security returned 353.3 hectares of industrial land in Kemin district to state ownership, which was illegally privatized by former deputy Nurlan Makeyev.

Later, presidential press secretary Askat Alagozov said that the land returned to the state is planned to be used for the construction of residential buildings under the state mortgage program. State Mortgage Company JSC plans to begin construction work in March-April 2025.