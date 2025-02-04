57 hectares of illegally privatized land in Issyk-Kul region returned to state

The local prosecutor’s office returned 57 hectares of pasture land in Tyup district of Issyk-Kul region to the state. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Issyk-Kul regional prosecutor’s office established that these 57 hectares of land were illegally transferred to private ownership. The market value of the pasture is 153,138 million soms. The prosecution authorities continue to intensify its activities to return the illegally transferred property to the state.