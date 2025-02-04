18:06
USD 87.45
EUR 90.38
RUB 0.86
English

57 hectares of illegally privatized land in Issyk-Kul region returned to state

The local prosecutor’s office returned 57 hectares of pasture land in Tyup district of Issyk-Kul region to the state. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Issyk-Kul regional prosecutor’s office established that these 57 hectares of land were illegally transferred to private ownership. The market value of the pasture is 153,138 million soms. The prosecution authorities continue to intensify its activities to return the illegally transferred property to the state.
link: https://24.kg/english/318918/
views: 102
Print
Related
Land not used by investor for HPP construction to be returned to state
58.8 hectares of rainfed land transformed for housing construction in Kara-Suu
Kemin-City residential complex to be built on land seized from deputy
Land to be transformed in Bazar-Korgon for construction of solar power plant
Land plot worth over 144 million soms illegally privatized in Talas
150 hectares of agricultural land allocated for housing construction in Batken
Land plot near Cholpon-Ata hippodrome returned to state
32 hectares of land returned to state in Osh region
Reinforced concrete plant worth over 1 billion soms returned to Naryn City Hall
50 hectares of land in Kara-Kuldzha returned to state
Popular
Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies
Employment abroad: Ministry of Labor to open 10 pre-migration centers Employment abroad: Ministry of Labor to open 10 pre-migration centers
Labor Ministry plans to employ Kyrgyzstanis in Saudi Arabia Labor Ministry plans to employ Kyrgyzstanis in Saudi Arabia
Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens
4 February, Tuesday
17:55
Electricity tariffs to be increased annually by about 15 percent Electricity tariffs to be increased annually by about 1...
17:30
57 hectares of illegally privatized land in Issyk-Kul region returned to state
17:24
South-western part of Bishkek to have no water on February 6
17:17
Anti-corruption unit established within Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
17:10
Iran-Kyrgyzstan Investment Office to be opened in Bishkek