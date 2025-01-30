15:34
Land not used by investor for HPP construction to be returned to state

The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan seizes the allocated land from those, who received it for the construction of a mini-hydroelectric power station but did not do so. Minister Taalaibek Ibraev announced at a meeting of Parliament.

According to him, investors have to draw up a feasibility study for the project within three months after receiving the land plot, develop it within six months, and launch construction within nine months.

He also noted that the construction period for a mini-hydroelectric power station cannot exceed three years. If the investor does not meet these deadlines, the land will be seized.
