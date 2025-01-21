12:08
USD 87.45
EUR 90.16
RUB 0.85
English

58.8 hectares of rainfed land transformed for housing construction in Kara-Suu

At least 58.8 hectares of rainfed land were transformed for the construction of individual housing in Kara-Suu district of Osh region. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, 58.8 hectares of rainfed arable land, which is in state ownership in Tash-Koro area of Papan aiyl aimak, were transferred from the category of «agricultural land» to the category of «land of settlements».

The decision was made to expand the Papan aiyl aimak.

The state administration of the district was instructed to ensure the introduction of appropriate changes to the land registration documentation; development and approval of urban planning documentation for the said lands in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic; restoration of the area of ​​the said lands, analysis of low-productivity lands and their introduction into agricultural circulation; use the said lands for their intended purpose; ensure the organization of the functioning and development of infrastructure, life support systems, and socio-economic development of the region at the expense of the local budget, local community, and land owners.

The Cabinet’s resolution also provides for the adoption of measures against land owners in the event of non-use or use for other than their intended purpose, and the preservation of historical and cultural heritage sites if they are found.
link: https://24.kg/english/317406/
views: 90
Print
Related
Kemin-City residential complex to be built on land seized from deputy
Land to be transformed in Bazar-Korgon for construction of solar power plant
Land plot worth over 144 million soms illegally privatized in Talas
Kamchybek Tashiev presents apartment to another large family
More than 2 million square meters of housing commissioned in Kyrgyzstan
150 hectares of agricultural land allocated for housing construction in Batken
Land plot near Cholpon-Ata hippodrome returned to state
32 hectares of land returned to state in Osh region
Kamchybek Tashiev instructs to complete 1,200 apartments in Batken in 2025
Residential complex opened on site of prison colony 47 in Bishkek
Popular
Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products
HRW reports worsening human rights records in Central Asia HRW reports worsening human rights records in Central Asia
Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list
Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January
21 January, Tuesday
12:04
Donald Trump suspends all new aid to foreign countries Donald Trump suspends all new aid to foreign countries
11:46
Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms
11:40
Kyrgyzstani wanted for 10 years detained in Russia
11:34
58.8 hectares of rainfed land transformed for housing construction in Kara-Suu
11:23
165 million soms allocated to Bishkekgorlift to replace old elevators