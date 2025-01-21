58.8 hectares of rainfed land transformed for housing construction in Kara-Suu

At least 58.8 hectares of rainfed land were transformed for the construction of individual housing in Kara-Suu district of Osh region. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, 58.8 hectares of rainfed arable land, which is in state ownership in Tash-Koro area of Papan aiyl aimak, were transferred from the category of «agricultural land» to the category of «land of settlements».

The decision was made to expand the Papan aiyl aimak.

The state administration of the district was instructed to ensure the introduction of appropriate changes to the land registration documentation; development and approval of urban planning documentation for the said lands in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic; restoration of the area of ​​the said lands, analysis of low-productivity lands and their introduction into agricultural circulation; use the said lands for their intended purpose; ensure the organization of the functioning and development of infrastructure, life support systems, and socio-economic development of the region at the expense of the local budget, local community, and land owners.

The Cabinet’s resolution also provides for the adoption of measures against land owners in the event of non-use or use for other than their intended purpose, and the preservation of historical and cultural heritage sites if they are found.