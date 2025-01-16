02:43
USD 87.45
EUR 90.04
RUB 0.85
English

Uzgen district officials detained for illegal sale of land

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained the former head of Bash-Dobo rural administration of Uzgen district in Osh region, U.Y.D. (63), the lawyer of the administration, I.I.A. (44), and their accomplice, N.M.M. (45), as part of a criminal case on the illegal transfer of state and municipal lands to private ownership. All three were placed in the pre-trial detention center of the SCNS. The press center of the state committee reported.

It was found out that in 2019–2021, these individuals, acting in collusion, forged and backdated the resolutions of the rural administration and lists of citizens in need of land plots. The forged documents were sent to the archive, architectural and cadastral authorities for their legalization.

«As a result, on the basis of forged documents, in 2021, by a decree of the government, 22 hectares of land in Uzgen district were transformed from the category of «agricultural land» into the category of «land of settlements,» the statement says.

The damage caused to the state is 829,200 million soms.

The SCNS continues investigative and operational measures to identify and bring to justice all persons involved.
link: https://24.kg/english/316994/
views: 326
Print
Related
Kadyr Atambayev announces detention of another member of Social Democrats party
SCNS detains head of district tax service department for bribetaking
Police detain member of Social Democrats party Zhanna Samysheva in Bishkek
Recruiters calling for participation in war in Ukraine detained in Kyrgyzstan
Former assistant to President of Kyrgyzstan detained by Interpol
Period of detention of leader, members of Social Democrats party extended
Suspect in large-scale fraud detained while trying to cross border of Kazakhstan
Four members of organized crime group detained in Osh city
Ministry of Internal Affairs officers stop attempt to hide from justice
Internationally wanted Kazakhstani detained in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs
ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+ ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+
Men detained in Batken with Afghan hashish for 2 million soms Men detained in Batken with Afghan hashish for 2 million soms
Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
16 January, Thursday
17:44
Over 23,000 people applied for Kyrgyzstan’s citizenship in 2024 Over 23,000 people applied for Kyrgyzstan’s citizenship...
16:45
Maksatbek Ishenbaev appointed new Chairman of Board of MBANK
16:35
Kamchybek Tashiev urges heads of universities to jointly fight corruption
16:20
Relocation of railway outside Bishkek: First working group meeting held
16:14
Uzgen district officials detained for illegal sale of land