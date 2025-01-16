Uzgen district officials detained for illegal sale of land

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained the former head of Bash-Dobo rural administration of Uzgen district in Osh region, U.Y.D. (63), the lawyer of the administration, I.I.A. (44), and their accomplice, N.M.M. (45), as part of a criminal case on the illegal transfer of state and municipal lands to private ownership. All three were placed in the pre-trial detention center of the SCNS. The press center of the state committee reported.

It was found out that in 2019–2021, these individuals, acting in collusion, forged and backdated the resolutions of the rural administration and lists of citizens in need of land plots. The forged documents were sent to the archive, architectural and cadastral authorities for their legalization.

«As a result, on the basis of forged documents, in 2021, by a decree of the government, 22 hectares of land in Uzgen district were transformed from the category of «agricultural land» into the category of «land of settlements,» the statement says.

The damage caused to the state is 829,200 million soms.

The SCNS continues investigative and operational measures to identify and bring to justice all persons involved.