At least 19 countries have been invited to the Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9. Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov reported.

«Military units from 19 friendly states have been invited to participate in the parade on Red Square, 10 of which have already confirmed their participation. Including seven countries of the former USSR,» he said at a meeting of Victory organizing committee.

The Heads of State and military units of the CSTO member states were personally invited to Moscow on May 9 by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.

In 2025, May 9 marks the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War.