Sadyr Japarov to take part in Victory Parade and EAEU summit in Moscow

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will make a working visit to Russia. The head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office, Muratbek Azymbakiev, said.

On May 8, Sadyr Japarov will take part in the anniversary summit of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Victory Parade on May 9 in Moscow.

«During the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the heads of state will hear reports «On the progress of implementation of strategic directions for the development of Eurasian economic integration until 2025» based on the results of 2023 and «On the implementation of the main directions of international activity of the Eurasian Economic Union for 2023,» the Presidential Executive Office added.

The leaders of the countries will make a number of important decisions and adopt a number of documents, including, within the framework of the electronic system of certification and verification of the origin of goodsж they will approve a draft protocol on the electronic exchange of information between the EAEU and its member states, on the one hand, and Vietnam, on the other.

In addition, it is planned to establish a medal «10th anniversary of the Eurasian Economic Union.»