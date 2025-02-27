Kyrgyzstan joins “Victory 9/45” project

Kyrgyzstan joined the project «Victory 9/45», which was initiated by the autonomous non-governmental organization Eurasia. The organizing committee for the preparation and holding of the festival «Victory 9/45» in the Kyrgyz Republic held its first meeting.

It was attended by Boris Chernyshov, vice-speaker of the Russian State Duma and chairman of the organizing committee of «Victory 9/45», Defense Minister Baktybek Bekbolotov, Deputy Mayor of Bishkek Victoria Mozgacheva and others.

Military vehicles, including the T-34 tank, are planned to be involved in the Victory Parade in Bishkek. The capital’s sites will be equipped for work of thematic and interactive zones. On Victory Day, field kitchens and post offices, an exhibition of artifacts of the Great Patriotic War, museums of retro equipment, military uniforms, and a photo studio of the 1940s will work in the city.

Eurasia has invited Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Serbia, Slovakia, Uzbekistan. At the same time, any country can join the movement.