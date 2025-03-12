About 80 servicemen of the National Guard of Kyrgyzstan will take part in the upcoming military parade in Moscow on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. TASS reports.

«About 80 servicemen from the National Guard honor guard will take part in the Victory Parade in the Russian capital,» the news agency quoted a representative of the press service as saying.

The terms of sending the personnel to the Russian capital are not yet known. Now the servicemen are involved in protocol events, but they are already training.

During the war years, about 360,000 people went to the front from the Kyrgyz Republic. Almost every third of them died in battles. Today, only 15 veterans of the Great Patriotic War remain alive in the republic.

The legendary division of General Ivan Panfilov, composed of soldiers from Kyrgyzstan and neighboring Kazakhstan, became a symbol of courage and heroism during the Battle of Moscow in 1941–1942. In recent years, the authorities decided to restore the «Panfilov Division,» which is now part of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan.