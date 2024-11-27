Organizing committee to celebrate 80th anniversary of Victory Day set up in KR

The organizing committee for preparation and celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day has been set up in Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding order was signed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

The document stipulates that the organizing committee has to develop and approve a plan of events for celebrating the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War within one month.

It includes the deputy head of the Cabinet of Ministers in charge of the social block, officials of the presidential administration and the Cabinet of Ministers, the chairman of the parliamentary committee on law and order, combating crime and corruption, ministers and plenipotentiary representatives of the head of state in the regions, mayors of Bishkek and Osh, as well as the chairman of the Council of Veterans of the Ministry of Defense Myrzakan Subanov, former Prime Minister Felix Kulov and the chairman of the Council of Veterans of War, Labor, the Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies and home front workers of the Kyrgyz Republic Toktogul Kakchekeev.