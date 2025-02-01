11:25
Sadyr Japarov to take part in 80th anniversary of Victory celebrations in Moscow

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will take part in the ceremonial events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev announced during a meeting with the Chairman of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin.

According to him, the head of state received a corresponding invitation from the President of Russia.

In addition, Adylbek Kasymaliev invited Mikhail Mishustin to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan, which will be timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of signing of the Declaration on Eternal Friendship, Alliance and Partnership between the two countries.
