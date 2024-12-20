Kyrgyzstan begins preparations for 80th anniversary of Victory Day

Kyrgyzstan has begun preparations for the 80th anniversary of Victory Day. A meeting of the organizing committee for the preparation and holding of events dedicated to May 9 took place.

The presidential administration reviewed a plan of events for organizing and holding ceremonial and festive events, scientific and educational conferences and thematic exhibitions that will be held on the eve of Victory Day.

«Kyrgyzstan has made a significant contribution to the fight against fascism and the achievement of the Great Victory. The high patriotic spirit of our fathers and grandfathers, who fought at the front, the strong will of home front workers, merged together, became a great force. We have to do everything possible to improve the living conditions of people whose courage and heroism will remain an example passed down from century to century, from generation to generation. We have to preserve the memory of the exploits of veterans of that terrible war and home front workers,» the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov said.